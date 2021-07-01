The gospel DJ Sammy Muraya alias DJ Mo jumped to the defense of his wife Size 8 after Willy Paul put her on the spot.

Taking to social media, Willy Paul appeared to ruffle some feathers, posting a public message addressed to Size 8. According to Willy Paul, the songbird has blocked him on Instagram for four years.

He also took a dig at the gospel industry while lamenting how Size 8 had treated him.

“SIZE 8, YOU BLOCKED ME ON INSTAGRAM JUST LIKE THAT. 4YRS NOW. IS THAT WHAT GOD’S PEOPLE DO?? SURELY NI GOSPEL GANI HII??” he posed.

Willy Paul continued: “ATA SIMU ZANGU HAUSHIKI. THOUGHT TULIKUA BROTHER NA SISTER. ANYWAY THANKS A ALOT WOMAN OF GOD. REMEMBER, NO ONE IS PERFECT!”

As followers were speculating that Willy Paul was trying to create some buzz for an upcoming song, DJ Mo jumped in with a stern warning to the former gospel singer.

“NITAKUFINYA 😠,” DJ Mo wrote in reference to the viral phrase which has captured social media users in Kenya throughout the week.