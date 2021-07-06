Kenya’s Javelin star Julius Yego has resigned as the captain for Team Kenya for Tokyo 2020.

The Olympic silver medalist announced his resignation on Monday citing an unfavourable environment ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Hello, my fans. I want to take the opportunity to say I will disappoint you and renounce my captaincy for Team Kenya to Tokyo on the athletics team, the environment for me to be the captain isn’t favorable for me to lead this team,” said Yego.

He said Eunice Sum will lead the team until they elect a new captain.

“I’m sorry also to disappoint them for not being able to continue to lead after they chose me initially but as sure they know why I have decided this.

“I will remain an active member of the team and will help where need be. We will chose a new captain in due course but Eunice sum will lead us until we elect a new captain. Good luck to us all in Tokyo,” Yego said.

The announcement comes barely a week after the 2015 world championships winner complained he was not being given enough support to train for the Olympics at Team Kenya’s camp.

On Monday, Team Kenya General Manager Baranaba Korir publicly accused Yego of engaging in “too much activism”.

“The same people he is accusing are the ones who ensured he got Sh400,000 funding from IOC (International Olympic Committee) so as to train in South Africa in preparation for the Olympic Games but he did not travel. The government was ready to match the IOC funding for the athlete to prepare well for the Olympics,” Korir told the Standard.