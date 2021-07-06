President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday canceled his tour of Ukambani region at the last minute over fears the visit may trigger a spread of Covid-19.

The Head of State was scheduled to visit the three counties: Kitui, Machakos, and Makueni for two days from Tuesday, July 6.

During the tour, Uhuru was set to visit the Konza Technopolis in Makueni before proceeding to inspect the Thwake Dam project and later launch Kibwezi-Kitui road.

Speaking about the canceled tour, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua explained that Uhuru postponed it over fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19.

“Yes. The trip has been postponed for a few weeks to allow the Ministry of Health to monitor what appears to be the beginning of a 4th wave. I am aware President Uhuru was looking forward to the trip and all plans of the trip had been completed,” Mutua said.

He added: “As leaders of the region, we understand the importance of keeping our society safe and ensuring the President leads from the front in complying with Covid health guidelines. We welcome the President and I, in particular, appreciate the partnership Machakos has with the National Government in rolling our development projects for my people.”