Comedy actor Steven Oduor Dede alias DJ Shiti has tapped actor Joseph Kinuthia popularly known as Omosh for an upcoming comedy skit.

DJ Shiti made the announcement Monday saying he has enlisted the services of the recent charity case to take comedy to another level.

The skit premieres on DJ Shiti’s YouTube Channel today, Wednesday, July 7 at noon.

“This Wednesday at 12:00 noon ndani ya #SinemaZaDjShiti we are taking Comedy to the Next Level with the Legendary himself #OmoshKizaaaangila…🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” the comedian touted.

In a subsequent post, Shiti teased his fans saying: “Boiling, Epic Episode🔥🔥 dropping this Wednesday at 12:00 noon ndani ya #SinemaZaDjShiti…… This time Introducing The Legendary Actor/Comedian #OmoshKizaaaangila 🙌🙌🙌🙌Jingle by @itsyabaa.”

DJ Shiti also shared some photos from the set of their skit, sparking anticipation among fans of both actors.

Here are some reactions.

Jimmigathu: “Omosh is BACK!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Terencecreative: “ Nakuja na tripod”

Arrow.b.boy: “ Nice one Shiti👏…Yes Omosh amekua kwa drama nyingi of late …but let it not be forgotten how great he is kwa kazi yake.”