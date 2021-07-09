Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has rubbished a plot to impeach Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, challenging the MPs behind it to go ahead and present the motion in the August House.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament buildings on Thursday, July 8, Babu Owino said the impeachment motion against Matiang’i will be dead on arrival.

According to the outspoken lawmaker, the MPs behind the plot are allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Babu Owino reminded them that Matiang’i was appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and no amount of false claims against the minister will lead to his ouster.

“Dr Matiang’i was appointed by the president to execute his duties inherently but coming up with made-up issues that Dr Matiang’i is not attending committee meetings and that is the sole reason for the impeachment that doesn’t hold water,” Owino stated.

“This gang is led by Honorable Mohamed Ali from Nyali and we are telling them that we will build a separate Parliament for him so that he can make noise there,” said Babu Owino.

He further argued that CS Matiang’i has been protecting parliament which houses the team that wants to impeach him.

“I even saw him(Moha) passing around here going towards Ruto’s Weston hotel…we want to tell him that even that road he is walking on has been protected by Dr Fred Matiang’i. If the CS was not there, even that road would have been taken by Ruto. So, let that team be warned, and that motion is as dead as it will arrive,” he declared.

Babu Owino at the same time claimed that the MPs planning to impeach Matiang’i have been moving around in senior government offices demanding bribes and threatening public officers with impeachment.

“We know that it is a team consisting of extortionists moving from one office to the other they want to be given brown envelops… they want to defraud some of the members of the executive failure to which they threaten them with impeachment motions.”