President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in mourning former Gem Member of Parliament, the Hon Washington Jakoyo Midiwo who passed away Monday evening.

Hon Midiwo, 54 years, served as Gem MP for three terms between 2002 and 2017 on National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) parties respectively.

In his message of comfort to the family, relatives, friends and supporters of Hon Jakoyo Midiwo, the President mourned the outspoken politician as a forthright, brave and straight forward leader who spoke his mind at all times.

“I have received the sad news of the passing away of my friend, the Honorable Jakoyo Midiwo with shock and disbelief. I was with him during my recent working tour of Nyanza Region during which we opened several projects in his former constituency,” the President recalled.

The President said the late Jakoyo was a consummate debater on the floor of Parliament where he articulated matters of national importance and defended the wellbeing of Kenyans.

“The Honorable Jakoyo was a straight-shooting debater on the floor of Parliament who became famous for witty anecdotes drawn from his interactions with his constituents and Kenyans across the country,” the President said.

Away from his political and legislative work, the late Jakoyo was an established television panelist who appeared on many talk shows where he discussed a vast array of public interest subjects.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to grant the family of the Hon Midiwo the grace and fortitude they need at this difficult time of mourning.