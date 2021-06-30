Zia Bett, the wife of celebrity musician Nyashinski, gave an interview where she opened up about juggling between motherhood and work.

Speaking to vlogger Just Angie, Zia also revealed if she has plans to give their two-year-old baby boy a sibling.

“I’m not sure right now. As you can tell I’m on the grind so right now my focus is on building my brand and getting back on track. I think when the time is right, we will have that discussion,” Zia said.

When asked to encourage a new mum who feels socially isolated and like her life is going nowhere, Zia advised:

“Comparison is the thief of joy and especially in this age of social media. It is very easy to see a mum who they have got it all together, they look happy and you are there crying and overwhelmed, so do your best and don’t compare yourself.”

She noted that everyone’s journey is different. “Only you know what’s happening within, so take your time, and follow your heart and pray.”

Zia mentioned that she personally follows God’s voice in everything.

“I’m not trying to pre-empt and overthink or compare myself with anyone and I think that is the beauty of it all. That is the beauty of life.”

Zia, who sells women’s clothing, said she was forced to close shop because of Covid but has since restrategized and come up with a platform where she does not have to leave the house

“I was more focused on building the brand and the name and getting as many women to wear my clothing as possible. My break came after learning from my failures and successes over the years.”