The Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS) has identified 1,000 illegal dumpsites set for closure in an effort to rid the capital city of the heaps of garbage.

Already, the Major General Mohamed Badi-led agency has shut down 73 sites in what promises to be an uphill task.

NMS deputy director-general Kang’ethe Thuku said the dumpsites, which are run by cartels who are notorious for frustrating garbage collection in the city, were unearthed over the past two months. Most of them are in Ruai, he said.

“Some 73 dumpsites have been cleared and closed, preventing further illegal disposal of garbage. NMS is still working on the rest of the remaining areas where garbage had accumulated,” stated Thuku.

At the same time, Thuku said NMS has designated 35 new garbage collection points which will soon be made public.

NMS has also contracted new casual labourers in a bid to increase daily garbage collection from 2,500 tonnes to 3,000 tonnes.

“Since the establishment of NMS last year in March, we have increased daily solid waste collection from an average of 1,800 tonnes to 2,500. Our aim is, however, to increase the average daily waste collection to 3,000 tonnes by roping in casual labourers to boost the collection,” Thuku said.

The workers will also try to enhance the aesthetic value across four regions in Nairobi.

These are Starehe, Kamukunji, Mathare and Makadara sub-Counties in the Southern region, and Dagoretti North and South, Kibra and Langata sub-Counties forming the Northern region.

The Eastern region comprises of Embakasi North, Central, East, West, and South while Westlands, Ruaraka, Kasarani, and Roysambu will be part of the Western region.

The deputy director said NMS will be working in collaboration with the National Youth Service.

Additionally, Thuku said NMS has engaged solid waste contractors who are assisting in garbage collection in various city estates. This has seen the number of garbage collection trucks increase to 205.

The contractors are tasked with collecting garbage at the designated points across the 85 wards.