Radio personality Annitah Raey has disclosed how attempts to get herself a White lover ended in premium tears.

Speaking in an interview with Jack Kipyegon, the former Hot 96 presenter said she fell prey to fraudsters who promise to hook up Kenyan women with a mzungu.

At the time, Annitah Raey had just divorced her abusive husband and resolved never to date Kenyan men.

Raey, who got married aged 17 and divorced at 21, said she saw an advert for a Mzungu hook up in the newspaper and gave it a shot.

The former radio personality said she gave the hook-up agency the benefit of the doubt because they did not immediately ask for money.

The agency only required Annitah Raey to submit a description of the mzungu of her dreams, which she did. They later contacted her with the good news that her profile had matched with another of their clients.

It is here that they asked Raey to pay Sh1,000 to kickstart the process of hooking them up. A meeting was then set up between her and the agency’s representative.

“When we met he told me that he had met my match and I was already registered on their platform, then took me to a cyber café to confirm. The guy told me that in order to access my soul mate’s profile I needed to top up with Sh2,000 which I did,” said the former Ghetto radio presenter.

Also Read: Raped at 15, Married to Abusive Husband at 17… Radio Presenter Annitah Raey Story

The agency rep told Annitah Raey to proceed home and wait for them to send her the profile of her Mzungu match.

After the meeting, she never heard from the agency again as it dawned on her that she had been swindled.

Two years after her first attempt, Annitah Raey fell victim to an online scam through a website.

Raey thought she had found her elusive Mzungu lover on the website. After a few weeks of chatting with a man who claimed he was from Canada, the owners of the website demanded payment for hooking her up.

“The fraudsters texted me and said they wanted us (Annitah and her catch) to exchange phone numbers but I had to pay the registration fee which I had initially evaded,” she recounted.

Believing she had already established contact with her Mzungu, Raey believed it wasn’t a scam and paid a huge amount of money which she said was too embarrassing to reveal.

The fraudsters would later send her two phone numbers which belonged to random men from Ethiopia and India.

At that point, Annitah realized she had been conned of her money again and gave up on such hookups.