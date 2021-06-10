The highly anticipated game-changer in Nairobi’s transport sector – the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system – will be reserved for electric buses, PS Charles Hinga has said.

The Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary noted that electric buses are a cheaper alternative and would reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

PS Hinga added that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system was making steady progress.

“We are making good progress. The fabrication of stations is ongoing, and park and ride facilities, bus depots, a command centre are all under construction.

“The electric buses will be procured via public-private partnership (PPP),” he stated.

Hinga explained that the BRT stations would be linked to footbridges to enable ease of access for passengers.

“The stations have taken care of everyone. There is a ramp to get to the top of the footbridge and a special lift to take wheelchairs down or up the station. In other words, there is universal access,” Hinga averred.