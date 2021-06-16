The county government of Kitui is seeking investors to develop and operate facilities at its artificial beach in plans to harness the county’s tourism potential.

“The County Department of Tourism would like to engage private investors with the ability to establish and operate particular recreation facilities as per specific stipulated terms of reference,” the county says.

Governor Charity Ngilu said upon completion, the man-made eco-park located in Kalundu Eco Park in Kitui Town will include a snake park, animal orphanage, children play equipment, floating restaurant, swimming pools, and space for eatery bandas.

The tourism facility, the first of its kind in the country, sits on 30.9 acres with a nine-acre dam earmarked for amenities such as kayaking and jet skiing.

Governor Ngilu launched the eco-park in December last year in a bid to spur business opportunities within and outside the Eco Park whilst creating employment.

She described the manmade beach located 0.5 km along Majengo-Ithookwe road as “literally bringing the Coast into Kitui”.

The dryland beach was created at a cost of Sh3 million.