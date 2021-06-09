Detectives at Gigiri police station, Westlands have opened investigations after a junior officer committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police reports, Constable David Machwa Mbatia (No 233456) shot himself dead using his assigned AK 47 Rifle.

The officer is said to have taken his life while on guard duty at the Amisom offices located behind the American Embassy, four kilometres from the police station.

PC David Mbatia had been deployed to his workstation together with a female officer at around 8:00 am.

According to the deceased’s colleague, everything seemed normal before she left Mbatia briefly at 2:20 PM to go for lunch.

She said she returned to find that PC Mbatia had shot himself in the mouth.

Senior officers visited the scene and begun investigations to establish why the junior officer took his life.