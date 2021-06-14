There is more sad news in the country this evening.

Former member of parliament for Gem constituency, Washington Jakoyo Midiwo, is dead.

News of his passing was broken by ODM communications director Philip Etale on Twitter. “Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment,” he wrote.

Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 14, 2021

Jakoyo was 54 years old, and as of now, no word on what caused his death.

May he rest in peace.