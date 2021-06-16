The social media personality Bridget Achieng’ has sought the help of KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua after her nude pictures were leaked online.

The former Nairobi Diaries actress reached out to Mutua via Instagram and posted a screenshot of her message to the KFCB boss.

In the message, Bridget Achieng’ asked Ezekiel Mutua to take action against blogger Edgar Obare. The writer of Achieng’s message blamed the gossipmonger for sharing the nudes on his Instagram platform.

“I see you following up on music with bad content and that’s good but how about people who post others nudity on social media without thinking if someone has a family or not. I’m talking about Edgar Obare who posted Bridget Achieng nude photos on Instagram even after she begged him not to do it cause she has a son and she doesn’t want the son to one day see,” the message read in part.

It adds: “Who fights for us women who are body shamed, abused and bullied on social media?”

Bridget Achieng’ further suggested that legal action should be taken against Edgar Obare, and urged Ezekiel Mutua: “Please do something”.

Meanwhile, the reality TV actress has put her son’s Instagram account up for sale, saying she is trying to protect her son.

“Good Morning guys I have been going through a lot and it made think hard about a lot of things, like if, one day my son gets bullied the same way I have been, I will not be able to forgive myself that’s why I will protect him at all cost.