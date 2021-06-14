Billionaire businessman and industrialist Chris Kirubi is dead at 80. His family made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

The entrepreneur has been a mainstay in Kenya’s business scene, owning and running many big companies. Among companies that he fully or partly owned are: Haco Industries, Centum Investment (Two Rivers Mall), Capital FM, DHL Kenya, Nairobi Bottlers, etc.

Forbes ranked Kirubi as one of the richest Kenyans, with his net worth estimated to be upwards of $300 million.

In 2017, Kirubi was diagnosed with colon cancer, and has been receiving treatment since. He went on to lose considerable amount of weight during this process.

Today he lost that battle.

The businessman has been an active figure on social media, with the last tweet from his account posted today.

“Top of the morning to you, my dear friend. It doesn’t have to be a tiring Monday. Instead, I bring to you good tidings of favour, success, achievements and happiness in the new week. Give yourself a go towards your success plan. Enjoy today and the rest of your week. #AskKirubi” it read.

May he rest in peace.

This was the statement released by his family.

And a statement from Centum Investment.

Here are some condolence messages from prominent figures.

My family & I are greatly saddened on the passing of Chris Kirubi. "CK" was the embodiment of entrepreneurship building lasting legacies. His last tweet this morning summed up his essence: "… Give yourself a go towards your success plan." That he did. Rest now my brother CK. pic.twitter.com/77Hr5mqcVL — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) June 14, 2021

Chris Kirubi was my friend and one to many others and a mentor to even more. He was a dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist who helped scores of Kenyans over time. My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. Rest In Peace Chris. pic.twitter.com/7NXgARzcCC — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 14, 2021

My condolences go to the family of late, Chris Kirubi. He was an illustrious businessman who spoke candidly on matters of national importance, and the economy. A true patriot who told you as it is; without blinking. Over and above that he was witty, humorous and an avid golfer. pic.twitter.com/C0OVyjgINs — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) June 14, 2021

Go well Boss Kirubi..you achieved..inspired..& mentored many..you will surely be missed. #RIPKirubi pic.twitter.com/mih3EVPUzq — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) June 14, 2021

Go well Chris Kirubi, a good and amiable man. You'll be greatly missed. RIP. pic.twitter.com/fueZgsj0T0 — Millicent Omanga (@MillicentOmanga) June 14, 2021

My condolences to the family and friends of Chris Kirubi, an alumni of Friends School Kamusinga and business magnet. He was great indigenous entrepreneur who made a difference in many people's lives. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/6BeQVkKPHs — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) June 14, 2021