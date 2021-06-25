Akothee has once again been involved in a public tiff with Kenya Power after employees from the electricity distributor stormed her home in Migori on Wednesday.

Taking to social media to lament the ‘invasion’, Akothee claimed that a team from Kenya Power refused to identify themselves. She also claimed that they did not have official communication about the assignment they were supposed to carry out at her house.

Akothee, however, indicated there are power lines passing through her expansive compound, which the workers said they wanted to work on.

She described the Kenya Power crew as disrespectful saying they forced their way into her home. She alleged that they also took pictures of her home.

Akothee wrote: “Moving forward two things:

1. Come and move out all the wires passing through my compound outside my compound so you can be accessing it anytime you feel like it.

2. I will only allow your team with an official letter to come into my compound and only with appointments.

They refused to identify themselves or even leave us with their contacts 🤔🤔🤔

No one comes into my home without an appointment.

3. When we call you for emergencies you don’t even respond so what’s the agency for?

4. Next time your employees force themselves into my compound, I will take action into my hands, as they also threatened to disconnect electricity.

I thought we resolved into TOKENS AND THAT’S AFTER YOU SLAPPED ME WITH A BILL OF 1.6 M I PAID & HAVENT FORGOTTEN.

TUHESHIMIANE 🙏

#KENYAPOWER

@kplc_customercare

TELL YOUR EMPLOYEES TO RESPECT PEOPLES HOMES.