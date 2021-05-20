Following the DNA confirmation that he is the father of Jemutai’s children, Prof Hamo has issued a public apology to the comedienne, his children, and his fans.

In a long post on his socials, Prof Hamo owned up to his mistakes saying he is working towards being a responsible man and father.

He appreciated Jemutai for agreeing to have a sit-down with him to resolve their differences, which had played out publicly in a fierce exchange of words on social media.

“Life has a way of forcefully instilling wisdom into someone. A lot happened, so much was said, both positive and negative in the same breath. If an apology is to be made then it should be soul searched, true, and from deep down. Apologies are made when someone realizes and owns up to their mistakes. I had to go back to family and make good with them otherwise all this would have been a facade. We are patching up things, not there yet but headed there by His grace,” Hamo wrote in part.

He also thanked Daniel Ndambuki and pastor Robert Burale for their role in the truce.

“I would like to thank my boss turned mentor, Mr. Daniel Ndambuki ‘Churchill’, and Life coach Robert Burale for instilling vital knowledge & wisdom in us tukikunywa kale ka chai kamejaa maziwa miiingi..! A big thank you to Jemutai for agreeing for us to sit down and have a peaceful discussion on how we are going to raise our kids.

Hamo continued: “A special thank you to Zippy you still accommodated me despite my shortcomings. To my young ones, life is not an easy road, papa is very sorry & he hopes one day when you are old enough to understand you will forgive me. Nawapenda wote & I will always be here for you. RMS family poleni for being dragged into all this you know we were here 3 weeks earlier.”

In conclusion, Prof Hamo sent a message to his loyal fans saying: “And to you my fans. Without you, I am just Herman. With you, I am Prof Hamo. Kindly allow me to add another chapter in “My Book Of..”I am deeply sorry for letting you down. I am not yet there but working towards being a responsible person, dad, husband & man. Mungu ni Mwema..!!!”