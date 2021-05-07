Officers from the Anti Counterfeit Agency (ACA) on Thursday seized more than 20,000 counterfeit N95 masks with a value of Sh21 million.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities raided a leading city hospital and recovered the masks which bared the M3 Co.N95 logo. The masks had been supplied by a company named John Gray Ltd.

“The raid followed a tip-off by hospital officials about a suspicious supply by a company named John Gray Ltd. Hospital officials said the consignment was delivered to the hospital earlier this week and failed internal quality & standard tests at the facility. The goods made in China marked one of the biggest single seizures of personal protective equipment since COVID 19 pandemic began,” ACA said in a statement.

ACA enforcement manager Lindsay Kipkemoi implored hospitals and medical facilities to report suspected counterfeit supplies to the Authority.

“We are living in unprecedented times of COVID 19 pandemic with thousands of Kenyans dead and affected from Covid-19.

“It’s not only criminal to sell counterfeit personal protective equipment but morally evil to take advantage of this situation. These products pose health & safety risks to first-line responders & to consumers as they provide a false sense of security to users,” she said.

The counterfeit masks were taken to ACA Depot and investigations launched to identify the owner/s of the Company.

Anti-Counterfeit Act 2008, makes it an offense to trade in counterfeit goods. Suspect/s faces up to 5yrs in prison and/or Min. fine of 3 times the retail value of original goods.