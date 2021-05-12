A viral photo of a woman holding a placard claiming singer B-Classic impregnated her has finally caught the attention of the musician.

The placard reads: “My name is Kapoor. Help me reach B-Classic. He made me Pregnant, he is not picking my Calls”.

The photo and videos of the woman who is said to be a video vixen emerged online on Monday, with pressure from fans forcing B Classic to respond.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the Taita-Taveta born singer distanced himself from Ms Kapoor saying he has never met her.

The fast-rising hitmaker, whom some people claimed was behind Ms Kapoor’s claims as a publicity stunt, said the pregnancy allegations were aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating online, containing false allegations aimed at scandalizing my good name. I have never met the woman in the video alias Kapoor, the allegations made therein are fabrication and a figment of the maker’s imagination.