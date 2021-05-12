A viral photo of a woman holding a placard claiming singer B-Classic impregnated her has finally caught the attention of the musician.
The placard reads: “My name is Kapoor. Help me reach B-Classic. He made me Pregnant, he is not picking my Calls”.
The photo and videos of the woman who is said to be a video vixen emerged online on Monday, with pressure from fans forcing B Classic to respond.
In an official statement on Tuesday, the Taita-Taveta born singer distanced himself from Ms Kapoor saying he has never met her.
The fast-rising hitmaker, whom some people claimed was behind Ms Kapoor’s claims as a publicity stunt, said the pregnancy allegations were aimed at tarnishing his reputation.
“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating online, containing false allegations aimed at scandalizing my good name. I have never met the woman in the video alias Kapoor, the allegations made therein are fabrication and a figment of the maker’s imagination.
“Such malicious and false allegations about my name and character are Unacceptable to me and Media companies who have placed great trust in me. That’s all I wish to state,” the statement reads.
B-Classic’s Management, Champions studio, also issued a statement in support of the “Call me baby” hitmaker.
“Champion Studios continues to have unshakable confidence in both his skill as an artiste and his character as a person. We remain committed to building Kenyan Talent, and this is our day to day focus.”