Carey Priscilla is a Kenyan model, an actress, on Inooro TV, and a makeup artist who has worked with several celebrities. She also runs her Carey Beauty shop on Koinange Street in Nairobi.
Carey shared little-known fun facts about herself on Saturday Magazine.
- The feeling of being the newest celebrity mother in town is overwhelming, the joy of this new journey, the responsibility, and selflessness. It’s beautiful but challenging.
- I realized I was going to be a mother when I was nine weeks pregnant. I wanted a baby so badly. I used to speak about it all the time but I wasn’t quite prepared when it happened, haha!.
- I plan to celebrate tomorrow’s Mother’s Day with my mother. I will visit her just to appreciate, celebrate and spend some quality time with her. She has been of much help to me in this new journey of motherhood.
- The scariest part of being a mother is the thought of how I will raise a child who will be God-fearing in today’s world.
- Two songs that all mothers should listen to are “Blessing” by Cody Carnes and songs by Elevation Worship. The messages they carry are so uplifting.
- For a book I would recommend, What to Expect the First Year by Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel.
- I wish most for my son that he lives according to God’s word and always trusts himself.
- One misconception people have about my Akorino faith is that members of our denomination are primitive. There are times I have been denied acting roles because of this perception.
- My strict Akorino faith has affected my craft in some way. It hasn’t been a smooth ride for me to build this brand. Some Akorino still consider me a lost sheep. But you have to make your brand stand out always. I’m content with the few who believe in me.
- Running a beauty Parlour isn’t as easy as it seems. You’ve got to understand the rules of the game. It has taken me years to get where I am.
- I will never forget one experience with a stubborn client when a bride and her bridal party had a very bad hangover on D-day. Speak of eye bags. I was doing the makeup when they decided to ‘kutoa lock’, on the pretext of trying to get over the hangover. The makeup session was messy and catastrophic.
- Something really impulsive I ever did was jump off the waterfall. I still can’t believe I did that, sounds scary.
- A store I do shop the most is the online shop Sephora. One product that runs out quickly in my house is butter. Ooh! My! I love butter.
- My weird quirk is my laughter. The burst volume increases rapidly
Ice cream is my biggest addiction.
- Singer Nadia Mukami and I are super tight but one thing that annoys me about her is her habitual tendency of lecturing me like she is my mother. But on the other hand, I love her to bits because of her aggression. The girl is such a go-getter, she won’t stop until she gets what she wants.
- A compliment I receive most of the time is about my smile. Many have told me I wear a beautiful smile.