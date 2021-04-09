Veteran media personality Terryanne Chebet says she has gotten used to being a single mother even though it is not easy.

The former Citizen TV news anchor opened up about raising her two daughters during an interview on Radio Jambo. She said single motherhood comes naturally as she has always been a single mother.

“Being a single mum is something I have always been and so it comes naturally and I do not know how not to be. That is one of the challenges that I always tell myself, ‘nitaweza kweli kuwa bibi mzuri wa kukaa nyumbani?” she wondered.

Adding: “I would like to be a wife but I am so used to being on my own and being independent and doing things my way. Knowing my place and depending on my own decisions.”

Terryanne also spoke about the age gap between her daughters who are now 14 and 3 years old. Her firstborn daughter, Imani, turns 15 next Wednesday, April 14.

The founder of Keyara skin and haircare products said that she had initially decided not to have a second child, but this changed when Imani turned 10. Terryanne said she felt she would be lonely when Imani becomes of age and leaves the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terryanne Chebet (@terryannechebet)



She opened up about the difficulties she faced raising Imani when she turned 11.

“When my daughter turned 11 years, I used to feel like she hates me. She was completely different,” Terryanne told Massawe Japanni.

It is then that Terryanne decided to involve the family of Imani’s father in her life.

“I realised that I needed her dad more in her life than ever before. That is exactly what I did. I think the more people you have in life, godmother, aunts… Girls need as many influencers around them as a teenager,” she said.

“That is what exactly I did by involving his family side to feel she is in a family so she knows that if she lets me down, she lets everyone down. Talking to her as much as possible and now she is very comfortable with me. She is turning 15 years and it is not easy, as the mother you have to keep talking to her. You should make her comfortable to talk to you.”

Also Check Out: Terryanne Chebet Admits to Using Child to Hurt Baby Daddy, “Co-parenting Wasn’t Easy”