Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i has proposed that prisons in Nairobi be moved out of the city.

According to the CS, correctional facilities such as Kamiti Maximum Prison, Langa’ta Women’s Prison, and Industrial Area Prison should be moved to Kitale or Bomet.

He also suggested Nairobi West Prison and Shimo La Tewa be relocated from the city.

“Why should we have prisons in the middle of the city when we could use that prime land to develop and increase amenities of the city?” Matiang’i posed.

The CS spoke during the launch of the National Land Commission’s 2021/2026 strategic plan on Friday in Nairobi.

The land commission developed the plan to guide it on land disputes, conflict resolution, land use planning, registration of titles as well as sustainable management and use of natural resources, and institutional strengthening.

The commission seeks Sh20 billion to make the plan operational.

“This is to ensure land use planning forms the basis of all decision making going forward,” said Alex Mburi, the Lands and Physical Planning CAS.