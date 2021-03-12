Vera Sidika says relocating from Nairobi to Mombasa is the best decision she has ever made.

In addition to moving her spa business to the Coastal city in 2020, Vera Sidika also moved closer to her family and “husband” Brown Mauzo.

“Mombasa is my home, my family is here. Secondly, it’s so peaceful here, I have the freedom to go places and do things. Nairobians show too much love but it gets overboard to a point I would rarely go anywhere because I knew I wouldn’t enjoy it,” she said.

According to Vera, Nairobians often invaded her privacy when she was in public making her life difficult.

“Everyone asking for pictures even when I am having a lowly chill with friends. Sometimes you just want to go somewhere and relax with friends but it ends being a photo session the whole night and I am too sweet so I never say no,” she noted.

The former reality tv star also mentioned that Nairobians overdress.

“Sometimes I just want to be somewhere dressed down, no makeup no heels, but everyone in Nairobi clubs is overdressed. I missed my old life where nobody knew me and I would go to Kenyatta market eat nyama choma go-to black D and enjoy. To me peace of mind and happiness comes first, honestly moving to Mombasa was the best decision I ever made,” she said.

Vera, however, noted she has not completely cut her ties with Nairobi and occasionally visits for business.