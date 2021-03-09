Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata says his warning to Uhuru Kenyatta about Raila Odinga has come true, with the handshake between the president and the opposition leader now ‘officially over’.

“They said the relationship between Uhuru and Raila was so strong, now look where they are,” Kang’ata said on Sunday at a political event in Central Kenya.

“The handshake is almost over. I can tell you because I have been in politics for a long time. Whenever a small argument or mistrust enters into a political relationship, it can never be repaired. So the handshake is officially over.”

Kang’ata further attributed the collapse of the handshake to Raila Odinga saying the ODM leader cannot be trusted.

“MPs and Senators warned Uhuru Kenyatta not to enter into any political partnership with Raila Odinga. He is not a trust-worthy politician.”

He also lamented that politicians from Central Kenya warned President Kenyatta against working with Raila Odinga but were punished instead.

“He(Uhuru) refused to heed our warning and the government started fighting us. Now he can see for himself.

“If we dared followed handshake and fought Ruto, we would now be isolated,” Kang’ata said.

The senator said it is only DP Ruto who has stood with President Uhuru since 2022 and who can be trusted, unlike Raila who can walk out on you at any time.

Kang’ata urged President Uhuru to join them in backing DP Ruto, adding that he still their leader and they respect him.