President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of former Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chairman Ibrahim Mohamed Hussein who passed away recently.

In his message, the President described the late Ibrahim as a devoted and patriotic public servant whose commitment to improving the education sector in Kenya will remain a mark of his legacy.

“With the passing on of Mzee Ibrahim Hussein, our country has sadly lost a long-serving and highly accomplished educationist.

“Kenyans will forever remember Mzee Ibrahim for his immense contribution to the transformation of the our country’s education sector.

“During his long tenure as the Chairman of the Teachers Service Commission, Mzee Ibrahim engineered various reforms that helped enhance the management and welfare of Kenyan teachers,” President Kenyatta eulogised.

Besides his distinguished profile as an educationist and administrator, Mzee Ibrahim was a highly respected Somali elder and community leader who cherished and pursued peace among Northern Kenya communities.

“In years after his retirement from mainstream public service, Mzee Ibrahim relentlessly applied his position as an elder and community leader to pursue peace especially among his Somali community,” the President said.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family of Mzee Ibrahim the fortitude and strength needed to bear the loss of their patriarch.