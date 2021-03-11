The tourism ministry is trying to work out an agreement with Lupita Nyong’o for a role as Magical Kenya ambassador, CS Najib Balala has said.

The tourism minister spoke Wednesday during a virtual interview with KTN News. He said the Academy winner will be appointed once both parties have agreed on the terms and conditions.

Balala said the ministry had earlier tried to reach out to Lupita but they could not access her due to complications.

“Unfortunately, we could not reach her in terms of complications of how do we engage her, how much it is going to cost to bring her on board…those are the things that we are ready to engage with her team, and then we are ready to appoint her as well,” Balala said.

The CS noted they are not discriminating against anybody as they are open to both local and international celebrities.

This follows backlash from Kenyans who criticised the appointment of British Supermodel Naomi Campbell as the international ambassador for Magical Kenya.

“We are open to many others who will be interested and I am glad that Naomi Campbell has done this for free because of her love for Kenya.”

