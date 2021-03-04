A teacher from Karoti Girls High School in Kirinyaga County is facing attempted murder charges after he attacked his colleague in a bitter love triangle.

Confirming the incident, Mwea East police commander Daniel Katavi said the suspect attacked his male colleague, Alfonse Orina, with a panga over an affair with a female teacher who is on teaching practice at the school.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 3.

According to the police boss, the suspect thought he had killed his colleague. Katavi said the victim sustained a deep cut across the head.

“The teacher was arrested and taken to Wanguru Police Station while the injured one was rushed to hospital. His colleague has hacked him with the panga,” he said.

“We have also recovered the weapon he is said to have used to attack his colleague in the school compound. The two male teachers are in a love affair with one female teacher,” said the police boss.

Katavi said the suspect is being held at Wang’uru Police Station ahead of his arraignment.

“He was still in the school compound after the incident when his colleagues were struggling to help the victim with others calling police officers. He will be charged with attempted murder,” Kitavi said.

The injured officer is said to be in serious condition at a private hospital in Mwea.