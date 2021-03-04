Commercial sex workers in Busia County have called on the Ministry of Health to include them on the priority list for the first phase of Kenya’s vaccination drive.

Speaking in Nambale Town Wednesday, the sex workers argued that they come into physical contact with tens of customers daily, hence are at high risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

“After the government is done vaccinating doctors and teachers, it should embark on vaccinating us,” they said through their chairperson Caroline Kemunto.

She added: “We are a high-risk group for COVID-19 because we interact with people from all health backgrounds.”

Kemunto spoke while commemorating International Sex Workers’ Rights Day.

“The government should not look down upon us, we are also contributing to the economy in one way or another,” said Kemunto.