Raila Odinga says he is forever indebted to a former prison officer who helped him during his detention at the Manyani Maximum Prison.

The ODM leader spoke Tuesday when he met the prison guard, Mzee John Mwavuda, in Mbololo, Taita Taveta County.

Raila spoke highly of Mzee Mwavuda narrating how the prison guard helped him send messages to his family when he was detained incommunicado at the Manyani Prison in the 80s.

“Mwavuda was kind enough to smuggle in pieces of toilet paper that I would then use to write letters on to my loved ones.

“He doubled up as the official courier for the prison and I would deliberately write official letters which would later trigger his transfer to Nairobi. Mzee Mwavuda risked his life selflessly by delivering messages that kept me going during those dark days,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister promised to support Mzee Mwavuda in his project as a way of appreciating him. Raila described Mwavuda as a hero who deserves better.

“Mzee John Mwavuda is a person I will be forever indebted to and I will support a project that is close to his heart that he has told me about, to come to fruition.”

“He has now lost most of his close family members. Let us pray for strength and comfort for this selfless man.”

