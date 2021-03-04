Raila Odinga has said everyone has a democratic right to vie for the presidency, including Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, the ODM party leader said he supports any party member who wants to vie for the presidency in 2022.

“After every year we have elections and the seats remain vacant. ODM is a national party and people have the liberty to vie for positions,” Odinga said.

“Joho is the deputy party leader, he has the right to vie for any seat and every Kenyan has the same right. It is the ODM party that will decide who will fly the flag. I support Joho’s quest for the presidency.”

Joho reiterated his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is unstoppable. He noted he has already delivered his nomination papers to the ODM party and expects full support from luminaries including leader Raila Odinga if he wins the primaries.

“I have heard of people questioning my capabilities. If they cannot win the top seat, then that is their problem. As for me, I will not stop at anything else apart from the presidency,” Joho said.

Also Read — Joho Tells Raila: “It’s My Turn Now, Support Me Because I Will Win”