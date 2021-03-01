Joe Mudukiza has been fighting for his health his whole life after he was diagnosed with sickle cell disease when he was just six months old.

He shared his story via Saturday Magazine.

*********************

I can’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t battling an ailment. When I was in high school, my mother told me that I had been diagnosed with sickle cell disease when I was just six months old.

I’m only 25, and my life has been about putting on a strong face to hide my pain from my parents while battling a sickness that threatens to shatter all my optimism about the future.

My primary and high school years were spent in an out of the hospital.

In place of my name, Joe Mudukiza, they called me “The sick boy” because that’s the Joe they knew. I strived hard to shake off the “sick boy” label, but as you can imagine, that was hard to do now that hospitals had become my second home.

To date, people still taunt me with “The sick boy” name because I can’t do any manual tasks and those who don’t understand what sickle cell disease does to the body think I am just lazy.

Shattered

My mother told me that she decided to disclose my condition when I joined high school because I was going to a boarding facility and would no longer be under her immediate care. It shattered me. But even scarier were the facts all around me about life expectancy for people like me.

I’m still incredulous yet ever so grateful, having celebrated my 25-year-birthday and looking forward to turning 26 in August 2021.

I was told once that I would die when I turned 16; I did not. I was later added only three years to live and was to die at 19, but well, here I am.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a genetic condition that involves the red blood cells changing to a crescent shape from a smooth circular shape which results in small blood vessels being blocked.

According to statistics by the Ministry of Health, 6,000 children are born with SCD each year, while approximately 240,000 are born with SCD in Africa annually.