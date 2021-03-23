Media personality turned politician Mohammed Ali is not out of the media industry yet.

The Nyali member of parliament who is renowned for his investigative journalism is making a comeback as a media owner.

Moha has already been granted a license to start operations according to the Kenya Gazette Notice No. 6397. Registration documents indicate he filed his radio station dubbed MO Radio under his Jicho Pevu Limited company.

The former KTN journalist has since invited applications for radio presenters and Deejays ahead of the launch of the station under the 88.0 FM frequency.

“Are you a talented radio presenter or DJ? If yes, then you’re the one we are looking for,” he announced on March 21, 2021.

Moha describes MO FM radio as Mombasa’s newest and coolest radio station.