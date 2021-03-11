Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Mataing’i has called on parents to be more proactive in raising their children saying it is not the work of the government.

Speaking during the launch of a report on the State of Crime on Wednesday, the CS said this will significantly help to address the rising cases of social injustice in society.

Matiang’i also said it is time for the country as a society to confront domestic and gender-based violence.

“Let us be realistic with one another, the government will not raise your children for you. The government will not manage your husband and wife for you. We must be bold and responsible enough to do our work,” Matiang’i said.

According to the CS, the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed that family bonds and structures are weak, a situation that has exposed many families to violence.

“No one has the right to beat the other whether a man or a woman. We must therefore confront these issues and build coalitions with faith-based organisations and invest in strong social and cultural developments that will restore family values,” he said.