A man in Sori, Migori County died by suicide shortly after he had stabbed his lover in love gone sour.

35-year-old Tobias Okinyi alias Otike had reportedly separated with 30-year-old Evelyn Anyango in October last year but went to her house on Sunday morning to plead for reconciliation.

“She rejected the plea and told him that they could not get back together,” Sori area Chief Barnabas Majiwa said.

The administrator said the man became bitter and a heated confrontation ensued. The suspect then locked himself, the woman, and her five-year-old son in the house before grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing her on the neck, abdomen, and chest.

The woman reportedly managed to push her attacker and escaped before she collapsed on the ground. Thinking that he had killed her, Okinyi committed suicide inside the house.

“The man thought he finished the lady and decided to lock the door again and hang himself in the same house,” Nyatike OCPD Stella Too said.

Neighbours broke down the door and found his body dangling from the ceiling of the house’s sitting room.

The man’s body was moved to Sori Lake Side Hospital’s morgue while the woman is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“We are carrying out further investigations,” Too said.