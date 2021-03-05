A woman who colluded with four men to violently rob a deejay she met on Facebook has walked away scot-free after her victim withdrew the charges.

38-year-old Eunice Wambui was facing robbery with violence charges after one Dennis Ntabo was robbed of his Samsung phone worth Sh23, 000, an ATM card, a chain worth Sh1,500, and Sh5000 cash in Kahawa West in Nairobi on May 18 last year.

Wambui was also accused of transferring Sh15,946 from Ntabo’s Mpesa account.

The suspect was charged at the Makadara law court on June 22 last year where she denied the charges.

Magistrate Heston Nyaga granted her a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount but she was unable to meet the bond terms. The accused was subsequently remanded at the Langata Women’s Maximum security prison until her recent acquittal.

The court heard that 32-year-old Dennis Ntabo was delivering some electronics in Kahawa West when he was robbed.

After being unable to beat the 10 pm curfew, Ntabo contacted Wambui to shelter at her house until the following day. The two had been communicating after meeting on Facebook and later going on a blind date.

On the day of the robbery, Wambui picked Ntabo on a bodaboda, and off they went to her house for a night together.

At the door, however, Wambui claimed she had her left keys at her friend’s and left to collect them.

While waiting patiently for his Facebook ‘lover’, Ntabo was accosted by four men. One of the men claimed to be Wambui’s husband.

The suspects grabbed Ntabo and dragged him into the house demanding to know why he was there before they later robbed him of everything forcing.

During investigations, Ntabo took the police to Wambui’s house and identified items that were in the house when he was violently robbed.

Wambui’s alleged accomplices remain at large.

While withdrawing the charges against Wambui, Ntabo told the court the items and money he lost during the robbery were returned to him.

Chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji freed Wambui unconditionally.