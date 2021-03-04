If you no longer believe in the power of prayer, you might want to revisit your religious beliefs. I know I am.

This is after the director of a firm that won a tender at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) swore by prayers as the driving force behind her successful bid for the multi-million deal.

Eunice Cherono, who owns Leon Interior and Design, made the revelation Tuesday when she appeared before the parliamentary committee probing alleged corruption in the Kemsa sacndal.

Cherono, a practising nurse, told the Public Investment Committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff that God directed her to KEMSA where she supplied Covid-19 items worth Sh42 million.

“I actually talked to the receptionist who asked me about what I wanted. I told her I wanted to supply masks. We were many, so they asked those who wanted to supply masks and we raised our hands,” said Cherono.

“I didn’t know anyone there. I just relied on prayer. My situation was bad and I prayed about this. I can tell you without fear that God directed me there. I prayed and my prayer was answered,” she said.

Ruaraka MP T J Kajwang’ asked Cherono why God had not directed her to win a tender to supply vaccines for the viral disease.

Interestingly, Cherono said she was already praying for it.

“When you pray, you ask God to help you; but you don’t just sit down in the house and pray. Actually, it (vaccine) is on my programme. We communicate everything in prayers. I think I will consider it because it has come to my mind,” she said.

According to a document tabled before the committee, Cherono’s firm got a commitment letter on April 30, 2020, even though its letter for the intent was written on May 6, 2020.

Mandera East MP Hassan Omar said it was suspicious that the company won the tender before expressing intent.

“You wrote an intent letter on May 6 and you were given a commitment letter on April 30. How does this add up,” Omar posed.