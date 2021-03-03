As the global rollout of COVAX vaccines continues, the first COVID-19 vaccination in Kenya is expected to be administered on Friday, February 5.

The East African country received its first batch of 1.02 million AstraZeneca doses from Serum Institute of India early Wednesday.

Upon arrival and clearance at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the 1,500-kilos consignment will be shipped to the government’s main vaccine depot in Kitengela.

According to the vaccination programme, the govt will officially launch the vaccination drive on Friday at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

It is during the launch that the first Kenyan will officially receive the vaccine as a roll-out plan is unveiled.