Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Director-General, Pavel Oimeke resigned last month as he eyes a career in politics.

In a statement this week, Oimeke said he submitted his resignation to the Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter on February 16.

His resignation comes after he was accused of demanding a Sh200,000 bribe to reopen a petrol station in Oyugis, Homa Bay County that had been shut down over tax violations.

Oimeke’s first term at the helm of the energy regulator expired on August 1, 2020, but he secured another three-year term on July 27 the same year.

However, one Emannuel Wanjala moved to court to block his re-appointment, accusing him of nefarious practices such as colluding with illegal LPG dealers, nepotism, tribalism and favouritism.

The EPRA board had in August directed Oimeke to step aside following the suit but Justice Hellen Wasilwa dismissed Wanjala’s petition for lack of merit and Oimeke’s immediate reinstatement.

Pavel, who is out on a cash bail of Sh200,000 over bribery charges, is eyeing the Bonchari parliamentary seat in Kisii.

The seat was left vacant after the death of Oroo Oyioka who passed away at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on February 15, 2021 after battling a long illness.

“I am still consulting on which party to use as a ticket to my political leadership,” he told the Nation