A teacher who attacked his colleague in a bitter love triangle at Karoti Girls High School in Kirinyaga County was Monday charged with attempted murder.

Timothy Musembi Mutie was charged that on March 3, 2021 at Karoti Girls High School, Mwea East Sub-County, he unlawfully attempted to murder his colleague Alphonse Orina Omwenga by cutting him with a panga on the head and both hands.

The court heard that on the said day, Mutie went to the school staff room during tea break while armed with a machete hidden in his jacket.

He reportedly sat in the staff room where Alphonse Orina was marking some examination papers.

The accused waited for other teachers to leave after taking their tea and pounced when the victim and another teacher were left in the room.

Without warning, Mutie attacked Omwenga, who sustained serious head and hands injuries while trying to defend himself.

The accused then fled the scene and jumped over the gate where he dropped the weapon. He stopped a bodaboda rider whom he directed to take him to the nearby Chief’s camp at Kimbimbi market.

Mutie was then arrested and remanded at Wanguru police station until yesterday, March 8, when he was charged with attempted murder.

Mutie, who was unrepresented, denied the charges before Wanguru Senior Resident Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

The magistrate ordered his release on a bond of Sh100,000 with a surety of same amount. She set the date for the mention of the case on March 17.

The accused failed to raise the bond and will remain locked up.

Meanwhile, Orina is still recuperating at a private health care facility in Ngurubani town.

The female trainee teacher from Kenyatta University has since been ordered out of the school.