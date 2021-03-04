Media personality turned businesswoman Betty Kyallo is not resting on her laurels as she continues to extend her entrepreneurial tentacles.

A little over a month after she unveiled AfterShave By Flair barbershop, the male equivalent of Flair by Betty salon, Ms Kyallo is now seeking to dress Kenyan women.

The former KTN news anchor announced Thursday she is set to launch her own clothing line dubbed BK Closet.

According to Betty, it was time for her to dress other women after years of being dressed by others.

“Finally! BK Closet Is HERE!!! 🎉🎉🎉 It’s been an amazing journey having different stores dress me for years and I appreciate each of them. ❤️❤️ Finally it’s time for me to dress the Beautiful Kenyan Women who are working hard to be the best they can be. Look Fierce, Make the World Your Playground! Re-introducing @bettykyallocloset,” she shared.

Betty, 31, first teased the upcoming clothing line late last year but she appeared to focus on her beauty and grooming enterprises.

The mother of one has also hinted at venturing into the cosmetics business and running for a political seat next year.