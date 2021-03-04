Police in Kirinyaga County arrested four school-going children for being in possession of several rolls of marijuana in school.

Kirinyaga East Sub-County Police Commander, Anthony Wanjuu, said the 4 pupils who are in Standard 7 and 8, confessed to smoking weed in school.

“They told us they have been smoking bhang during lunch and break time,” said Wanjuu.

The police boss also said they recovered a matchbox from the pupils after they were frisked.

The Sub-County commander said the pupils were arrested and taken to Kianyaga Police Station for interrogation. He mentioned this was the first case of that nature to be reported in the area.

Wanjuu further warned the government will not sit and watch drug peddlers ruin the lives of school-going children in the area.

“We have learnt the learners are buying bhang from notorious drug peddlers, and we are pursuing them,” he said.

The officer further called upon parents to monitor their children and caution them from using drugs.

“It is the responsibility of the parents to ensure that their children don’t abuse drugs which are being sold by unscrupulous traders in the area,” he said.