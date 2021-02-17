Hamisa Mobetto has threatened to sue Harmonize’s new girlfriend Kajala Masanja over allegations that she(Hamisa) and singer Rayvanny got her student daughter Paula drunk.

This comes after a video emerged on social media showing Rayvanny kissing 18-year-old Paula. The hitmaker has since pulled down the video on the back of backlash from Tanzanians.

According to Kajala, she allowed Hamisa to take Paula out for lunch but she took her to Rayvanny’s house, where they allegedly got her drunk and then recorded her.

“I am a parent who raises my child in a difficult situation due to one or two differences with the child’s father but I have struggled to give her everything she wanted so that she could fulfill her dreams as a girl and so that I can rely on her in the future,” she wrote ina lengthy post on February 9.

“On the 9th at 6 pm, Hamisa Mobetto asked for permission to take my child for lunch, I didn’t see the need to refuse because I knew she was a parent, who also has a baby girl. But on that day, she took advantage and took her to meet Rayvanny for their personal benefit, they lured a child by giving her alcohol and they recorded a dirty video,” Kajala added.

The actress added: “Even if it was Paula who told her they go and meet Rayvanny, she is a parent and she should have worn my shoes and asked herself what is going to happen. Or if it was her, how was she going to feel if I did the same?”

“Hamisa has hurt me. My daughter is young and sees the viral videos on social media. I am asking for the government to help me.”

Responding to the actress, Hamisa said she took Paula for lunch then dropped her off at her mother’s gym.

“Even if Hamisa Mobetto is the ugly place where you dump your garbage it has to stop. Kajala on the 9th your child asked me to take her for lunch. I told her I had to talk to you first, and I called you and you saw that it was alright,” she said.

“Don’t you see you’re lying publicly without fear? The day I went with Paula, did she have the same hair in the videos? I beg to be blamed for accepting the request to take your child for lunch and not otherwise,” Hamisa posted.

She further threatened Kajala with legal action for allegedly tarnishing her brand.

“I am a mother, a business person, stakeholder and ambassador for various companies. I have built my brand for a long time, so I would like to be respected and not tarnished by false accusations like these. I am also a parent and a child to my mother just like you.

“You’ll hear from my lawyer. Rest assured I will not let this pass just like that. It will be a good lesson to those who have been trashing my name,” Hamisa declared.