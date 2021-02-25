President Uhuru Kenyatta was yesterday spotted taking a walk in the city.

In a video posted on social media, the occupants of a car are pleasantly surprised to see the president on the side walk, taking a stroll.

For a man whose mere presence is accompanied by lots of personnel and big vehicles, it was definitely a sight to behold.

Uhuru was wearing the same clothes he was wearing earlier in the day at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where he presided over the unveiling of 750 winners of the ‘Mbele na Biz’ competition and the launch of the 2020 to 2024 Youth Enterprise Development Fund strategic plan.

That at the very least dates the video.

One occupant in the car urged the president to tune in to Maisha Magic East to watch ‘Selina’, to which the president replied that he watches it.

It is unclear who the speaker in the video is, but it’s likely he has a vested interest in the show.

No word on where the president was heading, but the location seems a lot like one of those roads around State House.

Here’s the clip.