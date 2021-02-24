An unknown number of Safaricom subscribers were Monday left scratching their heads after receiving a puzzling message reading “test” delivered through a 44444 shortcode.

The message prompted anxious Safaricom users to reach out to the giant telco for an explanation. In response, Safaricom allayed fears of something sinister, attributing the ‘Test’ message to a system glitch that has since been resolved.

“SMS from the number 44444 came as a result of a system issue that is currently under resolution. Apologies for the inconvenience,” the telecommunications company said.

Another notice from Safaricom read: “Dear Customer, Safaricom would like to sincerely apologize for earlier sending you a test message in error. Kindly ignore it. It was a system-generated error and we have since sorted it out.”

However, before Safaricom clarified the issue, subscribers who received the ‘test’ text trooped to social media to theories about the meaning of the message.

Some thought that by receiving the massage they had inadvertently signed off on the BBI Bill. Others internet users joked that the message was sent to people who have been selected to undergo anal swabs for Covid testing while others claimed it was the antichrist number.

Here are some of those reactions: