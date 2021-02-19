Tanasha Donna has cleared the air over failure to pay a Makeup artist after the incident threatened to boil over into a social media scandal.

The singer addressed the issue days after former Ebru TV presenter Dana de Grazia called her out saying she had refused to pay her friend, MUA Zena Glam (Sylvia), Sh 15,000.

The bill was incurred during a video shoot for ‘Kalypso’ in November last year.

Dana confirmed that Tanasha settled the bill saying she didn’t mean any harm to the singer’s reputation.

Sylvia is my good friend for years and she asked me to speak up about it somewhere because I have a larger platform than her It’s likely that if she had tried to do this herself she would not have been listened to. And I deleted the post for Monday because I don’t feel like leaving such negativity comments on my page if you wanna hate on these videos fine, but it’s because truth hurts I am tagging media outlets As a gesture of goodwill to spread this good news. I am happy to confirm that after over two months and mounting public pressure @tanashadonna Has fulfilled on her word. I would like to re-state (I said it in my video) That this was never about attacking who she is as a person, it was about supporting my friend and I believe this message proves that our efforts worked. I cannot speak to the reason Tanasha or her “team” was unable to pay in a more timely manner but I am happy that at the end of the day, after the time and effort put in, promises were fulfilled,” Dana shared.

Donna on her part apologised for the mishap saying she rarely handles her finances.

“Let me make one thing clear. It just came to my attention recently that one of the makeup artistes for my previous videos payment wasn’t made, as I never personally handle anything to do with finances for my projects myself. I have a team for that. However, I understand that my name is the one that will be jeopardized and obviously not my person handling my finances! Had I known this earlier, this would have been long sorted. I would like to state that the payment has been made. I apologize on behalf of myself and my team for my inconveniences caused, this was not done deliberately, our schedules have been extremely hectic recently, however, it’s no excuse,” said Tanasha Donna.