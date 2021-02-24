Clinical officers have obeyed a court order requiring them to resume work immediately following a 70-day strike.

Justice Maureen Onyango of the Labour Court also ordered that all disciplinary measures against the clinical officers be stopped and that employers pay salaries for all workers.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) Chairman Peterson Wachira on Tuesday directed all members to report back to work. He, however, noted that their grievances remain unresolved.

“We will comply with the court order…we direct our members to report to their work stations…Employers have not addressed our grievances even as we resume duty. We urge employers to sign and implement the Return To Work Formula (RTWF)” said the KUCO boss.

“We shall not voluntarily expose ourselves even as we report back to duty…We left work because the working environment was not safe. As we go back we know we are going to suffer because nothing has changed. We urge members not to work in an environment where you know the environment is not safe,” Wachira added.

“We were the ones who were spreading Covid-19 because of lack of proper personal protective equipment. Since we went on strike no healthcare worker has lost their lives due to Covid.”

The KUCO boss also said there has been a big crisis in the health sector because of lack of a health service commission.