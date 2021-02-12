Salma Mbuvi penned an open letter to her embattled dad — former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko —encouraging him to take a deep breath and smile.

The heartwarming letter shared on Salma’s Instagram page this week describes Sonko as the “kindest, purest and the most gentle person”.

“You could be the kindest, purest, and the most gentle person, but that won’t stop the world from throwing dirt at you. It won’t stop them from misusing your emotions to best fit their own. It won’t stop them from accusing you for things you never did,” Salma wrote.

She encouraged her politician father not to dim his light for the sake of others because it is not worth it.

“…the thing is none of this should stop you from being who you are. Never dull your own light because of others. Don’t ever harden your heart for a world like this because it’s simply not worth it. You are the way you’re because this world is in need of souls like you,” the mother of one continued.

Salma Mbuvi further remained positive for her dad, saying his sensitive nature will prevail over those that drag his name in the mud.

“People will do anything to make themselves feel better, even if it means destroying you. Your sensitive nature will catch onto the cruelty of this world, but remind yourself that them throwing dirt at you doesn’t say anything about you, but it says a whole lot about them. Take a deep breath and smile 😊” she concluded.