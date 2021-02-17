Deputy President William Ruto has said he will make peace with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum amid reports of a fall out between the two.
Noting that he will not resign, as dared by the president last week, Ruto said he will instead help his boss deliver the Jubilee administration’s Big Four agenda after the referendum.
“I will, after the June referendum, join the President to work together on implementing the Big Four agenda and other developments that have been overshadowed by the BBI debate,” the DP said in Nyandarua.
Ruto maintained that he is in the government to stay.
“I and the President are behind the Big Four Agenda, and I am best placed to implement it in the next government. The Big Four agenda is partially overshadowed by the BBI but will be back on track after the June referendum. Those coming from the back door do not know or understand how the Big Four agenda was formulated,” he said.
Ruto also declared that he is best suited to succeed Uhuru.
“No one can implement the Kenyan development agenda better than the President and I. I will take over from him when he retires and work to ensure his legacy is implemented through actualisation of the Big Four agenda,” said the DP.