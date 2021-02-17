Deputy President William Ruto has said he will make peace with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum amid reports of a fall out between the two.

Noting that he will not resign, as dared by the president last week, Ruto said he will instead help his boss deliver the Jubilee administration’s Big Four agenda after the referendum.

“I will, after the June referendum, join the President to work together on implementing the Big Four agenda and other developments that have been overshadowed by the BBI debate,” the DP said in Nyandarua.

Ruto maintained that he is in the government to stay.