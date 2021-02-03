President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated his commitment to fulfilling election pledges key among them being the expansion of electricity connectivity, opening up of more roads, and accelerating the growth of small businesses.

“We want to ensure that every Kenyan has access to electricity both for domestic and for income-generating activities such as welding, hairdressing businesses and milk cooling plants for farmers,” President Kenyatta said.

The President spoke Monday evening at Kimahuri in Kieni East, Nyeri County where he commissioned a last-mile electricity connectivity project that will benefit 216 households and several public institutions including schools, markets, and health centres.

He said over 70 percent of homes in Kenya were connected to the national grid compared to only that 30 percent that had electricity when he took over the nation’s leadership in 2013.

Addressing area residents shortly after switching on electricity in Mama Lydia Njeri Kahuthu’s house, the Head of State announced Government plans to tarmac the Sagana-Ndathi-Naromoru Road, set up a milk cooling facility, and a hospital in the area.

“This road will ease the transportation of goods in this area. It will particularly help farmers to access markets for their produce beyond the region,” the President said.

Once again, the President, who is on a working visit of Central Kenya, reiterated his call for national unity saying that is the only way to ensure the current development momentum is not lost.

On BBI, the Head of State rallied area residents to support the law reform process saying its proposals will ensure sufficient resources go to the counties to benefit wananchi.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and area MP Kanini Kega also spoke at the launch event that was attended by several Central Kenya leaders.