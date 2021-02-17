Police Spokesperson Charles Owino is set to quit the service and venture into politics with an eye on the Siaya governor’s seat in 2022.

Speaking on Mayienga FM Tuesday, Owino said he will retire from the service in December this year ahead of his entry into politics.

“I am 50 years old and I am allowed to retire from police service. I will ask the police service commission and my boss in December to allow me to go and vie for the Siaya governor’s seat,” Mr Owino said.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police indicated he will run on an ODM ticket due to the party’s popularity in Siaya.

“Even in the US, there are those States that are popular with either Democrats or Republicans and so you choose which party best augers well with the people around you,” he said.

Owino assured that he is competent for the job saying there is a need for leaders to focus on development projects instead of promoting a culture of handouts.

“I will ensure that sustainable projects like water projects are initiated for the benefit of our people,” he said adding: “within 10 years I will transform Siaya to be the best county because I have the brains to do so.”

“I have served in different positions including as a trainer at the CID Training School. I studied political science and communications at university and so I understand what politics is,” Owino declared.